Street Fighter 6 Reveals Anticipated Outfit 3 Release Date

Street Fighter 6 launched to rave reviews over the summer, but Capcom's latest fighter launched without many customization options, especially compared to some of its more recent contemporaries. Players have been stuck with just two costumes for months; however, Capcom is about to change all that. The Outfit 3 trailer dropped today, which will finally bring a new outfit for every single launch fighter in Street Fighter 6. Of course, we've known this was coming for a bit now, but Capcom finally revealed the launch date. The Outfit 3 pack hits Street Fighter 6 on December 1.

All 18 launch fighters are getting new duds. You can watch the full trailer to see all of the new looks, but Honda's vacation outfit is absolutely one of the stars of the show. Zangief putting on his business casual look is also a solid option. Unfortunately, while we know when the bundle is coming, we don't know any pricing info. With it coming in ten days, we'll probably learn much more about it relatively soon.

It's also worth noting that the characters included in the Year 1 DLC won't get new outfits with the initial pack. Instead, fans will get new costumes for Rashid, A.K.I., and Ed when Akuma is introduced in early 2024. Of course, the demon will also get his own third costume that same day. From there, we'll just have to see what's coming when Capcom announces the Year 2 DLC.

Street Fighter 6 Year 2 DLC

Thus far, we don't know much about a potential Year 2 DLC pack. That said, Street Fighter 5 included a ton of DLC characters, and there isn't any reason to expect something different from SF6. Most likely, we'll start to hear more about it next spring after Akuma launches. Unfortunately, Akuma doesn't have a firm release date just yet, but that's something Capcom will probably announce within the next few weeks. Either way, Street Fighter 6 fans are going to have a ton of content to look forward to over the next few weeks.

Street Fighter 6 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The Outfit 3 pack launches on December 1.