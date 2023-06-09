Exoprimal Reveals Street Fighter 6 Crossover

Exoprimal has revealed a crossover with Street Fighter 6. Capcom is a publisher that owns a ton of iconic franchises such as Resident Evil, Dino Crisis, Street Fighter, Dead Rising, and many others, so naturally, it tries to leverage all of those names as much as possible. We’ve seen many winks and nods to other franchises in games like Dead Rising and it seems like Capcom is going to really lean into the idea of a big crossover with its next upcoming game. Exoprimal is Capcom’s next game and it’s a bit like Dino Crisis… without being Dino Crisis, much to the dismay of fans of that series.

Exoprimal is a brand new online shooter where you fight mutated dinosaurs with your friends. It’s coming out in just a couple of weeks and is expected to be one of the larger releases this summer. With that said, it looks like Capcom wants to drive more players toward it. During Summer Game Fest, Capcom revealed a new Street Fighter 6 crossover with Exoprimal. We really have no idea what exactly this will entail, but the trailer did make it seem like it’ll be more than something like skins for characters. We see a robot-esque Ryu battling a dinosaur and Guille also makes an appearance. It’s likely we’ll get more concrete details next week during Capcom’s upcoming showcase event which is expected to feature new info on Exoprimal.

https://twitter.com/exoprimal/status/1666994700631556097

Street Fighter 6, on the other hand, is out now and it’s being met with a lot of praise. ComicBook gave the game a 5 out of 5 and had nothing but great things to say about it: “Everything feels carefully considered for those jumping into Street Fighter 6 as their first game in the series. But at the same time, there’s clearly a ton to dig into for those who want to keep playing on deeper and more dedicated levels. Street Fighter 6 is just pure fun, and every punch hits hard, every kick feels great, and it’s just so cool to look at. It’s the most fun I’ve had with Street Fighter in years, and the great, hard hitting start to a powerful new era for the franchise.”

Exoprimal will release on July 14th, 2023. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.