Street Fighter 6 Features an Incredible Dragon Ball Z Nod

Street Fighter 6 has gone live, and the latest entry to Capcom's legendary IP is doing alright to put things lightly. With top-tier marks across the board, Street Fighter 6 is giving fans the chance to experience the franchise in its prime. Of course, that means fans of all sorts are checking out the title, and now one netizen has uncovered an incredible nod to Dragon Ball Z in the game.

The whole thing came to light just days after Street Fighter 6 went live. As you can see below, fans who main Blanka have been busy building up their ties to the fighter. It turns out that when you max out your relationship with Blanka, you unlock a special piece of artwork that turns the character into Son Goku.

And yes, the homage is pretty hard to miss. The artwork puts several Street Fighter heroes on screen against a backdrop of Dragon Ball scenery. Blanka is shown front and center wearing Goku's orange-blue outfit, and his hair has been lightened to mimic Super Saiyan 3's iconic style.

This tribute is absolutely gorgeous, and it fulfills all the Street Fighter x Dragon Ball wishes you could want. For years, fans of the anime have pitched crossovers with Blanka as many felt he would pass as a Namekian. Now, it seems like Blanka has been given an official crossover, but his Dragon Ball fate is more tied with Goku. Plus, Zangief gets turned into a version of Nappa in this easter egg art, so you know we are all obsessed with it. He even has on a power scouter.

If you are wanting to check out Street Fighter 6, the Capcom title launched on June 2nd. The game can be found on Microsoft as well as PlayStation 4/5 and the Xbox Series X/S. As for Dragon Ball, the anime is thriving even without its television series. The series is doling out new arcs outside the anime in its Dragon Ball Super manga. For more info on the manga, you can check out its latest chapters for free via the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. As for the Dragon Ball Super anime, you can brush up on the TV series through Crunchyroll.

What do you think of this Dragon Ball Z nod...?