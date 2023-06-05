Street Fighter 6 is Giving Players a Free Gift to Celebrate 1 Million Players

Capcom has announced that Street Fighter 6 has officially crossed 1 million copies sold in just a few short days. The game launched on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on June 2 and was an immediate hit with fans and critics largely due to its excellent netcode, robust character creator, and the addition of the Drive System. This rosy perception has led to massive sales numbers across the various platforms, which has Capcom in a celebratory mood. Alongside the announcement that SF6 has already sold 1 million copies, the team revealed that it is giving out a free reward to everyone who's currently playing the fighter.

The news was first spotted by Game Rant, but you need to make sure to temper your expectations for this Street Fighter 6 reward. Capcom isn't giving out any new skins or currency rewards as part of this celebration. Instead, players who log into the game will receive a new title that they can use to set themselves apart from anyone who jumps into Street Fighter 6 later on. The title will give you the moniker "Just Picked Up SF6," which probably isn't striking fear into your online opponents, but does make it clear that you've been in the streets since around launch.

The sales milestone and reward were only part of the announcement though. Capcom also revealed that Street Fighter 6's numbers have now pushed the franchise as a whole over the 50 million copies sold mark. Granted, the bulk of that number comes from Street Fighter 2 and its many re-releases, but it's still quite the accomplishment. If SF6 is able to continue its current momentum, we might see the franchise as a whole clear 60 million relatively quickly.

Either way, it is a great time to be a fighting game fan. Street Fighter 6 is already a major hit, but it could be just the beginning of an excellent year for the genre. Mortal Kombat 1 and Tekken 8 are both seemingly coming out later this year and look great in early trailers. Regardless, Street Fighter 6 has proven that there is still a massive audience for good fighters and should continue to grow with post-launch support as we move through the rest of the year.