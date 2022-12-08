Street Fighter 6 Release Date Leaked

It appears that the release date for Street Fighter 6 has leaked ahead of an official reveal at The Game Awards. Users on ResetEra noticed that the game's PlayStation Store listing has been updated with a release date of June 2nd, 2023. The game's Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions have all been listed alongside this date. Obviously fans will still want to wait for confirmation from Capcom, but this is about as official as it gets! Capcom had been teasing an announcement for Thursday's show, and it sure looks like this is what the publisher has in store.

A screenshot of the PlayStation Store page was shared on Twitter by @Wario64. It can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Street Fighter 6 is releasing on June 2nd, 2023 according to PSN, with Standard/Deluxe/Ultimate Editionshttps://t.co/Zc1p3ZhwX6 pic.twitter.com/73Mjol3mko — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 8, 2022

In the era of digital storefronts, these types of leaks have become increasingly common. Back in June, the PlayStation Store leaked the existence of Tactics Ogre: Reborn ahead of an announcement from Square Enix, and the storefront also revealed Destroy All Humans 2! – Reprobed last year. Of course, it's also happened several times on the Microsoft Store, as well. These types of leaks are no doubt frustrating for publishers, particularly when they happen ahead of a major event like The Game Awards. A lot of time and effort goes into the planning stages, and this type of thing can be pretty disheartening.

While this news might have leaked ahead of time, fans of Street Fighter will still want to tune in for The Game Awards tomorrow, as Capcom will likely release a new trailer, and maybe even offer some new information on the game. The next entry in the fighting game franchise is highly-anticipated among fans, and some new footage should help to tide them over until the game releases next year.

Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2nd, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Street Fighter 6? Were you surprised to see the game's release date leak? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!