Street Fighter 6 x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC Announced

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the cast of Street Fighter recently met in a comic series from IDW, and now the characters will crossover in the world of video games, as well. Capcom has revealed that collaboration cosmetics based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be arriving in Street Fighter 6 on August 8th. Costumes based on Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo will be available, as well as masks, emotes, stamps, and more. As of this writing, pricing for the cosmetics has not been revealed, but with the collaboration set to release tomorrow, more information should be arriving soon.

A trailer for the TMNT collaboration content can be found below.

According to a press release from Capcom, players will be able to decorate the game's Battle Hub with banners, signage, and trailers based on the TMNT franchise. While none of the content revealed for Street Fighter 6 seems to directly connect with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the timing of this crossover is pretty perfect considering the film's release last week. In fact, this is one of several video game collaborations featuring the characters this month, as both Minecraft and Session: Skate Sim also received similar crossovers. For fans of the TMNT looking for ways to celebrate the new movie, it seems like there's no shortage of opportunities available!

The TMNT collaboration was revealed for Street Fighter 6 at EVO 2023 over the weekend. During the event, Capcom also revealed a new teaser trailer featuring A.K.I., the next DLC character slated to join the game. Rashid was the first DLC fighter in Street Fighter 6, and was added to the game's roster last month as the 19th playable fighter. A.K.I. is a brand-new character joining the series, and will be made available sometime in the fall, though a specific date has not been revealed. Following her release, two other DLC fighters will arrive: Ed in winter 2024, and Akuma in Spring 2024.

