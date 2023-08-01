Street Fighter 6 Tournament Interrupted by NSFW Chun-Li Mod

A Street Fighter 6 tournament was abruptly interrupted when a player forgot to disable a mod they were using for Chun-Li. The mod in question left Chun-Li completely naked, shocking the commentators. As the feed quickly shut off, one commentator chuckled "nice Chun-Li costume there." Footage of the moment was shared on Twitter by content creator @NicholasDeorio, where it quickly went viral, gaining more than 45,000 Likes, nearly 5,000 Retweets, and a surprisingly large number of Bookmarks. Readers interested in seeing the video for themselves can find the Tweet right here.

Reaction to the moment has been hilarious to see, as many Twitter users shared sympathy for an embarrassing mistake on the player's part! It's impossible to say for certain, but this was likely an accident, and the player probably had no intention of other people seeing them use the mod. Of course, some Street Fighter 6 fans are already curious about where they can download the mod for themselves, so this Chun-Li "costume" might become more commonly used following this incident. Hopefully players will remember to turn it off if they participate in any competitions!

Street Fighter 6 released in early June on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with an arcade release coming in Japan. The game has quickly become a favorite among series fans. The latest in Capcom's fighting game franchise has proven to be a commercial success, selling more than 2 million copies in its first month. Reviews have been equally strong, and the game received a perfect 5 out of 5 score from ComicBook.com's Nick Valdez.

Chun-Li is one of several returning characters in Street Fighter 6, joining fan favorites such as Ryu, Guile, Blanka, Dhalsim, E. Honda, Zangief, Cammy, and more. The game also adds some new characters, including Kimberly, who can be seen fighting against Chun-Li in the tournament match that caused all this controversy!

Have you checked out any cool PC mods for Street Fighter 6? Are you surprised that a player forgot to shut this off before the tournament? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!