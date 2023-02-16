Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vs. Street Fighter Announced

Grab a slice of pizza and ready your shoryuken for the ultimate '90s crossover: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vs. Street Fighter. On Thursday, IDW announced the five-issue crossover comic pitting the heroes in a half-shell — Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo — against legendary Capcom fighters Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken, and Guile. It's the latest franchise team-up for IDW's TMNT, following crossovers with Batman, Ghostbusters, Usagi Yojimbo, The X-Files, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Written by Paul Allor (IDW's ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) with art by Ariel Medel (TMNT: The Armageddon Game) and colors by Sarah Myer (TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventure), the mini-series hits stands in May.

TMNT Vs. Street Fighter is an earth-shattering combat event between two of the most iconic teams in history, bringing together the Turtles and the Capcom roster in a competitive sparring tournament that explodes into a knockdown, drag-out brawl through the mean streets of Atlantic City. See the first issue cover and uncolored preview pages below.

(Photo: IDW Publishing)

IDW describes the crossover: "Arriving in Atlantic City to compete in a prestigious fighting tournament, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles quickly run afoul of the world-famous Street Fighter™ crew…and their legendary Psycho Powered fighting forms! Both eager to show off their moves and prove their mettle in combat, the two teams instantly clash, sparking a crackling rivalry that can only be resolved with fists and steel (and maybe a Hurricane Kick or two). With tensions already maxed, the pressure mounts even further as both teams find themselves embroiled in a wave of mysterious disappearances plaguing the city. Could the tournament's mysterious benefactor be to blame?"

"It feels amazing to bring these iconic brands together," Allor said in a statement. "I grew up with all these characters, though in very different ways—watching TMNT cartoons on Saturday mornings, and then a few years later, desperately smashing buttons while being absolutely destroyed at Street Fighter™ II. Readers are going to have so much fun watching these characters come together as they face an enormous threat to both teams, from Mikey and Chun-Li's unlikely bond to Raph and Guile's rivalry and mutual—but very grudging—respect. This book has it all: humor, danger, a massive number of twists and turns, and a ton of amazing, brutal, over-the-top, bonkers fight scenes! It's gonna be a blast."

Added Medel, "My head hasn't stopped exploding since they offered me the project, not only because these characters have impacted me in so many ways personally since their debuts but also because they're such household names! I watched the cartoons and the movies, I played the games, so it's a very special thing in that sense, too. In my mind, this is the mother of all crossovers, and to get to draw both properties in the same comic is just incredible."

(Photo: IDW Publishing)

(Photo: IDW Publishing)

Said Charles Beacham, IDW senior editor: "Whether you're a die-hard fan of both franchises or have an affinity for one or the other, this book is going to blow your mind. Paul, Ariel, and Sarah have crammed every ounce of fun into each page, and every fight will have fans biting their nails. But it doesn't stop there. As the TMNT face off against Street Fighter legends to prove who's truly the best at kicking butt, both teams will learn there's something more nefarious afoot. We at IDW are incredibly stoked to partner with Capcom to bring two of the most popular fighting teams together in this massive matchup!"

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vs. Street Fighter #1 hits stands this May. Stay tuned for multiple cover variants, including Cover A by series artist Ariel Medel, Cover B by beloved TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, and retailer incentive editions by Vincenzo Federici.