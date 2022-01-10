Street Fighter Reveals New Logo, Teases Future Development

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the original Street Fighter, which first appeared in Japanese arcades in 1987. Today, Capcom revealed that the company plans to celebrate the anniversary throughout 2022, debuting a special 35th anniversary logo in the process. The franchise’s English and Japanese Twitter accounts both revealed the logo, but the Japanese version made a note about “future development” of the series, which is another indicator that Capcom is starting to gear up for the next iteration in the series. No other details have been revealed at this time, but fans can look forward to more info this year!

The anniversary logo can be found in the Tweet embedded below, and the Japanese Tweet can be found right here.

HERE COMES A NEW ANNIVERSARY!



Cheers to 35 years of epic fights, fireballs and iconic rivalries!

⬇️↘️➡️👊#StreetFighter #SF35th

Luke, Street Fighter V‘s final DLC fighter, was released in November. During Capcom’s fall update showcase, producer Shuhei Matsumoto teased that the character “will be featured in the next Street Fighter project,” while director Takayuki Nakayama called Street Fighter V “a springboard to move on to the next project.” The stream also revealed that more information on the future of the series would be revealed in 2022, so it looks like Capcom plans on sticking to that target. Unfortunately, there’s no word on what platforms the game might release on, at this time.

Last year marked the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil, another major Capcom franchise. Throughout 2021, the publisher celebrated the occasion in a plethora of ways, from new product releases, to content tie-ins for a number of different games, including Dead by Daylight, Rainbow Six Siege, and The Division 2. Of course, 2021 also saw the release of Resident Evil Village, the latest main series entry. It’s impossible to say whether Capcom will give Street Fighter a similar push this year, but the series is easily one of Capcom’s most important. The fact that Capcom is already gearing up this early into the year certainly bodes well, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see!

What are you hoping to see announced for Street Fighter this year? Are you excited for the next main series entry?