Stumble Guys Gets a Dungeons & Dragons Crossover
Dungeons & Dragons has come to Stumble Guys.
Stumble Guys is all about its crossovers with other properties just like so many other games, and this week, it got another major one by partnering with Dungeons & Dragons. This of course means that cosmetics from Dungeons & Dragons have been added to Stumble Guys with different emotes, footsteps, and Stumblers themselves released among other things included in this collab. In the same update, a patch was released that fixed bugs and revamped the game's battle pass system.
While the new D&D-themed Stumblers were an expected part of the crossover, Stumble Guys actually got a new map and gameplay mechanic for this collab, too. In the new "Stumbles & Dragons" level, players can choose between one of four classes: Fighter, Wizard, Rogue, or Cleric.
Each of these classes have special abilities that help them solve a "dungeon" that up to 32 players can be in at once. Here are their abilities:
Stumble Guys x Dungeons & Dragons Classes
- Fighter: The Fighter class will give the player the ability to swing a magical ax to break barrels, cut chains, and knock down other players. Each time they swing the ax they will get a small speed boost in the direction they are facing.
- Wizard: What self-respecting Wizard doesn't have a plan to escape quickly? By triggering the Wizard ability the player will teleport to a location in a straight line ahead of them. The length of this teleport is always the same, so make sure you are facing the right way to know where you will land.
- Rogue: All good Rogues need a quick way to get up high to find new paths and escape observation. The Rogue ability gives you a special boosted jump, which allows you to leap over opponents, bypass hazards, and discover new routes.
- Cleric: The Cleric is the embodiment of serenity and calm. Using unshakeable faith, the Cleric can protect themselves from all hazards for a short period of time through their Holy shield. Trigger this ability to make yourself immune to environmental, player, and non-player hazards.
New Stumble Guys Update
Along with this Dungeons & Dragons crossover, Stumble Guys also got a new battle pass structure which is explained in full here. This and more was included in Patch 0.68 with patch notes for that update detailed below:
Cosmetics
Emotes
- D20 Roll Are you feeling lucky? Roll for initiative! Take your lucky D20 for a spin with an all-new Emote, roll the dice and see what number appears! Bowl down your opponents as you try your luck. Will it be unlucky 1? Or will you get a critical roll with a 20!
- Roll 20!
- Critical Failure
- Critical Success
- Pranked!
Footsteps
- Saturn
- Raise Dead
- Wall of Fire
- Dice roll
- Spiritual weapon
- Honey
Stumblers
- Nebula
- Star Seeker
- Lantern Merchant
- Loves-you-not
- Bouquet Guy
- No Signal
- Peanald Jellington
- D20
- Mimic
- The Sage
- Gelatinous Cube
- Dragonborn Paladin
- Tiefling Warlock
- Githyanki Fighter
- Owlbear
- Honeycomb
- B-Day Guy
- Solar Eclipse
- Ugly Drawing
- Drow Rogue
- Animated Armor
- Wizard of Thay
- Human Bard
- Rainbow Cloud
- No Cap
Taunt Animations
- Tree Planting
- Mage Five!
- Goodberries
- Lute Strum
- Mage Hand Wave
- Bees!
- Fainted
- Aerial
- Sad Kick
- Bored
Victory Animations
- Watering Party
- Chair Throw
- Blinding Dabs
- Mr. Worldwide
- Entangled Win
- Shape Water
- Character Sheet
- Mirror Image
- Juggling Fireballs
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on the carousel, leading to the game becoming unresponsive when attempting to leave a Party.
- Resolved an issue where an infinite carousel screen appeared after disconnecting from the network during the loading process on iOS.
- Fixed an error that made the Punch Emote not appear sometimes in the emotes section.
- Equipping taunts and special emotes no longer alters the emotes' descriptions.
- Players can now scroll down properly in the Customize Menu by tapping on an empty space while in the Customize Menu.
- Fixed errors related to late joiners causing issues with the matchmaking funnel.
- Addressed an exploit where players used a missing collider to accelerate their descent on the slide on Race for Eternia Level.
- Fixed a bug where sometimes players passed through obstacles and failed to progress in the Race for Eternia Level. Players now respawn correctly at the previous checkpoint if they fall backward from a specific obstacle in the Race for Eternia Level.
- Added the missing opponents' 'Ground cracking VFX' on the Race for Eternia Level.
- Restored missing zap effects in the Bot Bash Level.
- Removed visual artifacts appearing on the outer track where they shouldn't be on the track leading to the final phase on Hot Wheels 2 Level.
- The Smoke Skin no longer partially disappears near the Beast logo at the start and end of the Map in the Mr. Beast's Dangerous Traps Level.
- Fixed a bug that caused jumping on a trampoline to be delayed if the user used Force Shield Emote just before landing
- Selected templates in the Stumble Workshop now correctly appear when entering editor mode to create a new Map.
- Fixed a Stumble Workshop bug where placeables could be moved inadvertently while testing a Map.
- The old XP logo has been removed from the invite friends popup.
- Resolved an issue where duplicate rewards were displayed multiple times on the reward screen after claiming Stumble Boxes.
- Other minor fixes and corrections.