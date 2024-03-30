Stumble Guys Gets a Dungeons & Dragons Crossover

Stumble Guys is all about its crossovers with other properties just like so many other games, and this week, it got another major one by partnering with Dungeons & Dragons. This of course means that cosmetics from Dungeons & Dragons have been added to Stumble Guys with different emotes, footsteps, and Stumblers themselves released among other things included in this collab. In the same update, a patch was released that fixed bugs and revamped the game's battle pass system.

While the new D&D-themed Stumblers were an expected part of the crossover, Stumble Guys actually got a new map and gameplay mechanic for this collab, too. In the new "Stumbles & Dragons" level, players can choose between one of four classes: Fighter, Wizard, Rogue, or Cleric.

Each of these classes have special abilities that help them solve a "dungeon" that up to 32 players can be in at once. Here are their abilities:

Stumble Guys x Dungeons & Dragons Classes

Fighter : The Fighter class will give the player the ability to swing a magical ax to break barrels, cut chains, and knock down other players. Each time they swing the ax they will get a small speed boost in the direction they are facing.

: The Fighter class will give the player the ability to swing a magical ax to break barrels, cut chains, and knock down other players. Each time they swing the ax they will get a small speed boost in the direction they are facing. Wizard : What self-respecting Wizard doesn't have a plan to escape quickly? By triggering the Wizard ability the player will teleport to a location in a straight line ahead of them. The length of this teleport is always the same, so make sure you are facing the right way to know where you will land.

: What self-respecting Wizard doesn't have a plan to escape quickly? By triggering the Wizard ability the player will teleport to a location in a straight line ahead of them. The length of this teleport is always the same, so make sure you are facing the right way to know where you will land. Rogue : All good Rogues need a quick way to get up high to find new paths and escape observation. The Rogue ability gives you a special boosted jump, which allows you to leap over opponents, bypass hazards, and discover new routes.

: All good Rogues need a quick way to get up high to find new paths and escape observation. The Rogue ability gives you a special boosted jump, which allows you to leap over opponents, bypass hazards, and discover new routes. Cleric: The Cleric is the embodiment of serenity and calm. Using unshakeable faith, the Cleric can protect themselves from all hazards for a short period of time through their Holy shield. Trigger this ability to make yourself immune to environmental, player, and non-player hazards.

New Stumble Guys Update

Along with this Dungeons & Dragons crossover, Stumble Guys also got a new battle pass structure which is explained in full here. This and more was included in Patch 0.68 with patch notes for that update detailed below:

