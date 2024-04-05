Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Leak Reveals Playable Deathstroke

According to a new report, Deathstroke is going to be added to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as a playable character, but fans of the DC game are going to have to wait a bit before they get their hands on the character. The report comes the way of industry insider and leaker, Miller Ross, who also recently revealed that Kevin Conroy recorded dialogue for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League post-launch content before his passing in 2022.

In a thread on social media platform X, Ross claims that Deathstroke will be added to the game as a playable character alongside the release of Season 4. When is the release of Season 4? Well, Ross claims the current plan is for Season 4 to begin and release sometime in January 2025.

According to Ross, in the game, Deathstroke is in "two minds about rescuing the man who humiliated him in 2015's Arkham Knight," which is Batman.

"Batman returns to Metropolis in Suicide Squad's upcoming 4th season, after being rescued from a medieval-themed Elseworld of supervillain Brainiac's design, joining The Flash and Green Lantern as the Justice League continues to reform following the events of the game's campaign," claims Ross.

Ross continues: "Season 4 of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is currently slated to commence in January, 2025. The season also brings Deathstroke into the fray as a new playable character, who is of two minds about rescuing the man who humiliated him in 2015's Arkham Knight."

Ross concludes by noting that right now the plan is to end the game's support after five season due to the lack of interest the game has been generating since its release.

"This storyline concludes in the game's 5th season, when the reassembled Justice League join forces with ARGUS to end Brainiac's multiversal reign of terror," claims Ross. "Sources tell me that this will likely serve as the game's finale, with the recent Season 1 doing little to reignite sales."

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is a leak, not official information. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain accurate over time. Further, there is a distinct possibility the plug will be pulled on this game before any of this content ever sees the light of day.