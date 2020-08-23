Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's Trailer Has Fans Pumped Up
At DC's FanDome event, Rocksteady Studios finally pulled back the curtain on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The developer's Arkham series proved that Rocksteady is more than capable of building a creative take on the DC Universe, and it seems like the studio's newest venture just might do the same. Across social media, reception to the game's official unveiling has been overwhelmingly positive. Arkham fans have been waiting five years for a new DC game from the developer. While it will be some time before the results are truly seen, fans seem to like what they've seen so far!
What did you think of today's FanDome reveals? Are you excited for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League!
The trailer seems to be one of today's bigger hits!
That suicide squad game trailer was nice!!!— LEMILLION (@_jordanmac95) August 23, 2020
It's even winning over skeptics.
I was about to tweet that idk how to feel about the Suicide Squad until the very end lol give me some gameplay and I’m in!— Steven Cruz (@CruzSaint25) August 23, 2020
So good. So good.
Suicide Squad look so good😭😭😭— Nick (@Verybiasedfan) August 23, 2020
Reception has been overwhelmingly positive!
That Game looks AWESOME!!! Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League #DCFanDome— Coach Scott Lovely (@CoachLovely) August 23, 2020
The Squad is gonna have their hands full!
Suicide Squad vs the justice league and braniac yessss #DCFanDome— Aiden (BLM) (@ddphdhd) August 23, 2020
It definitely looks like a blast.
Suicide squad looks so fun!!!!!!!!! #DCFanDome— Linds✨ (@samxgrizz) August 23, 2020
Fans are ready for this one...
Yup Suicide Squad is an instant buy— Skkkrt Coba(cab)in | BLM (@nojuiceadriel) August 23, 2020
...unfortunately, it's gonna be a bit of a wait.
WHY WE GOTTA WAIT TWO YEARS FOR THE SUICIDE SQUAD GAME BRUH?!?!?!— Jarry Benkins (@klond00) August 23, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.