Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's Trailer Has Fans Pumped Up

At DC's FanDome event, Rocksteady Studios finally pulled back the curtain on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The developer's Arkham series proved that Rocksteady is more than capable of building a creative take on the DC Universe, and it seems like the studio's newest venture just might do the same. Across social media, reception to the game's official unveiling has been overwhelmingly positive. Arkham fans have been waiting five years for a new DC game from the developer. While it will be some time before the results are truly seen, fans seem to like what they've seen so far!

What did you think of today's FanDome reveals? Are you excited for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League!