Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Brings Back Dead Arkham Character

When Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League releases next year, players will have the ability to choose from Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang. While those four villains are getting the primary focus, players can expect to see a number of other characters spanning the DC Universe. In a new video, developer Rocksteady Studios has revealed several characters that will be part of the Support Squad, including Penguin, Gizmo, Toyman, Hack, and one other character that seemingly died in the Arkham Trilogy. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

It seems that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will pick-up on a plot thread left hanging from Batman: Arkham Knight. In that game, Poison Ivy died working alongside Batman to stop the Scarecrow's plans. However, in the place of her death, a small plant could be seen sprouting. It seems that Ivy was resurrected from that sprout, and was being taken care of by Lex Luthor. Luthor was using Ivy's abilities to enhance his weapons against Brainiac's army. Following the chaos in Metropolis, Ivy managed to escape, and Amanda Waller sends the team to locate her. However, when the team does find her, she's gone through a very big change since the last time she appeared in this universe.

In the video, we can see the Suicide Squad meeting up with the resurrected Ivy, only to find that she's returned as a very young girl. While the girl has no memory of Harley, she notes that "my pheromones remember you." After a mission where the team must protect her plants, Ivy joins the Support Squad, and can grant Affliction powers to melee weapons and grenades. These Afflictions include options like Diablo Blaze, which sets foes on fire, and Deep Freeze which freezes them. Up to two different elemental Afflictions can be equipped at a time.

Suicide Squad's Support Squad

Like Ivy, the other members of the Support Squad provide assistance in different ways. For example, Rocksteady leaned on Penguin's history as an arms dealer, and the villain will be the one that players come to when they want to upgrade and customize weapons. Similarly, Toyman will also help players to enhance their gear. Meanwhile, Gizmo will provide vehicles that can be airdropped and used in combat. Last but not least, Hack allows players to unlock different abilities using Talent Points. She can also hack into the comms of the Justice League members, allowing players to hear the corrupted versions of these characters.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Release Date

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release February 2nd on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game marks the first new entry in the Arkham series since 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight. At this time, there have been no details about when and how the series will continue, but DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently teased that Kill the Justice League will not be the final game in that universe.

How do you feel about Poison Ivy's return? Do you plan on checking out Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!