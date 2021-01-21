Summoners War: Legacy Preview Revealed

The ever-popular world of Summoners War is heading to the world of comics, as Image Comics and Skybound previously announced a new tie-in series, Summoners War: Legacy. The new series will be written by Justin Jordan (The Strange Talent of Luther Strode) and drawn by artist Luca Claretti (Adventure Time), with colors by Giovanna Niro (Star Trek: Nero) and lettering by Deron Bennett (Excellence). The series will launch in April of this year and is a partnership between Image, Skybound, and Com2uS, and you can get your first look at the new series starting on the next slide.

The series will follow Alea in a prequel series set before the Summoners War mobile game, and is one of my expansions of the lore and story coming to the franchise, which also includes Summoners War: Centuria and Summoners War: Chronicles.

You can find the official description for Summoners War: Legacy below.

"In Summoners War: Legacy, Rai knows there’s only one way out of a nothing town—to become a summoner! Armed with a summoning book of monsters, there would be nowhere she couldn’t go, and no adventure she couldn’t have. There’s only one problem: the world is at war and even untrained summoners like Rai must join the fight. Recruited by Abuus Dein as an apprentice, Rai finds herself thrust into a battle for the fate of the world that none of them expected. Rai must learn there’s a lot more to life than having fun, but can she become the summoner the world needs in time?"

The game is set 35 years before the events of the hit mobile game and will feature fan-favorite monsters while also exploring the fate of Durand's parents along with other character's stories including Abuus, Rai, and Tomas, and Jordan couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of it.

"Summoners War has created a great world, and it's been amazing fun to grow that world,” said Jordan. “Legacy is a really fun book that will explore places the game has yet to go, and I think it's a damn good adventure too. Luca and Gio have done amazing work with the art, and I can't wait for people to see the book."

Claretti added: “The thing that excited me the most about working on this project, is that even though there was a world already very characterized, deep and alive, I still had great freedom to explore and create ‘our’ vision of the world of Summoners War. And that's not necessarily what you’d expect in this kind of project.”

Check out the preview of the new series starting on the next slide!