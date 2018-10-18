‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission’ Confirmed For Nintendo Switch

This week’s issue of V-Jump had some good news for fans of Dragon Ball Z games. First off, we learned about a new mode coming soon to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. But then we came across an entirely new Super Dragon Ball Heroes game for Nintendo Switch that’s in the works, promising an entirely different experience from the just-released Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission promises to be an engaging “super card battle adventure,” according to the publication (per this report from Ryokutuya2089). Currently in development over at Dimps, the game includes a number of characters from the series, and has a variety of cards available, with over 1,160 cards from Super Dragon Ball Heroes 1 to 8, as well as Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Universe Mission 1 and 2. The game will also include over 350 characters in all, though specific names weren’t given.

Based on the scan below, the game will feature a number of familiar characters in a 3D environment, one inspired by the series of the same name. It will also utilize a two screen operation on a single screen, and should also represent multiplayer battles pretty smoothly, with up to seven-on-seven battles available for those that feel like taking them on.

That’s about all we know at this point, but more information about the game will be revealed at an upcoming eighth anniversary event for Dragon Ball Heroes. During that time, we should have a better idea of who’s publishing the game, what type of characters are included, how the gameplay works and, most importantly, when we can expect a release.

It’s unknown if Super Dragon Ball Heroes will be getting a U.S. release. However, considering Bandai Namco’s penchant for releasing anime-based games here in the U.S., it’s possible that we could see it sometime in 2019. For the time being, we’ll have to wait and see what the publisher has in mind.

But, yes, we’ll happily take more Dragon Ball games, if only because the fanbase is so huge here, and a card battling game would be right at home on the Switch, perfect for those long road trips or taking part in a fight against a buddy that thinks he or she has a better hand than you. Ha, we’ll show them…

Look for more information on Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission soon!