Super Mario 3D All-Stars Gets Surprise Update After Nearly a Year

Last year, Super Mario 3D All-Stars released for Nintendo Switch, bringing three of Mario’s biggest 3D games to the platform: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. Unsurprisingly, the result was a very fun package. It’s been nearly a year since the collection has been updated, but tonight, Nintendo surprised fans with the release of version 1.1.1. This update is a fairly minor one, but it should be welcome to some fans, as it makes Super Mario 64 compatible with the recently released retro Nintendo 64 controller! Full patch notes directly from Nintendo’s official website can be found below:

GENERAL

Super Mario 64 now supports the Nintendo Switch Onlinemember exclusive Nintendo 64 Controller (sold separately). Players cannow play this title using the same controls as found in the originalNintendo 64 release. Information on connecting this controller can be found here. All button displays within Super Mario 64 will not reflect the Nintendo 64 controller.



Interestingly enough, the game’s previous update also added compatibility with another controller; in that case, it was the Nintendo GameCube controller for Super Mario Sunshine. With today’s update, Nintendo Switch fans will now be able to use two out of the original three controllers that worked with these games. For gamers that want to replicate the original experience as closely as possible, this should be quite welcome.

The Nintendo 64 controller is possibly one of the most controversial in all of gaming. While the controller has a lot of passionate fans, there are many people that hated it in 1996, and still hate it to this day. It’s unquestionably a bold design, and a whole new generation of gamers get to decide how they feel about it thanks to the new Switch release. The retro controller is only available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and is currently sold out, for those that haven’t managed to snag one just yet. However, the controller’s listing states that more will be released in 2022.

