Sealed Super Mario 64 Sells for Record-Breaking $1.5 Million at Auction

✖

Heritage Auctions has seemingly set another record for itself with its auction of a sealed copy of Super Mario 64 for the Nintendo 64 today, which ultimately went for the whopping amount of $1,560,000. The video game, which was graded as a 9.8 A++ on the Wata grading scale, is just the latest video game auction to hit huge numbers over the last year. For reference, a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. for the NES at Heritage Auctions set the record for the sale of an individual game at the time at $114,000 just one year ago, with several auctions trumping that figure since -- culminating in the sale of a copy of The Legend of Zelda on Friday that pushed the record to $870,000. And, well, now here we are.

For reference, a 9.8 A++ is about as good as it gets on the Wata scale. The only possible improvement would be for it to be a 10, and, well, given its age, it is not shocking to see that it didn't quite meet the criteria for the additional 0.2 on the scale. Heritage Auctions' description of the item is, it is fair to say, particularly effusive even for an auction website attempting to sell the video game to the masses. "The cultural significance of this title and its importance to the history of video games is paramount," the brief description reads in part, "and the condition of this copy is just so breathtaking that we're really at a loss here."

As noted above, the auction for the sealed copy of Super Mario 64 concluded with it being sold for $1,560,000. This tops the previous record at Heritage Auctions, which was set just two days ago with a copy of The Legend of Zelda for NES which sold for $870,000. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Heritage Auctions right here.

What do you think about the rash of record-breaking video game auctions? Would you ever consider bidding on these kinds of graded items? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Kotaku]