Super Mario Bros 35 Announces Throwback Special Battle

Super Mario Bros. 35 is throwing it back for this week’s special battle. Things get rolling on Friday at midnight. For a special theme this time, Nintendo decided to take it all the way back to the beginning. That’s right, the original Super Mario Bros. is the template for the Special Battle. It’s no surprise that the company would decide to go back to the one that started it all. Super Mario Bros. 35 only has a few weeks more on the Switch before Nintendo closes the door on all of the Mario 35th Anniversary content. (This also includes Super Mario 3D All-Stars and things like the special edition Game & Watch console they’ve been selling.) So, Super Mario Bros. 35 fans, go ahead and enjoy this game while you can, because the end of March is bringing some uncertainty.

Check out Nintendo’s description for the title down below:

Run it back as this week’s #SuperMarioBros35 Special Battle goes through the course order of the original Super Mario Bros.! How many wins have you gotten so far in your time with the game? 🥇 pic.twitter.com/WpDfMHZi27 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 17, 2021

“Super Mario Bros. 35: Welcome to Super Mario Bros. … with 35 players! In this competitive online battle game, 35 players will compete to be the last Mario standing … or running. Enemies defeated will be sent to other players’ courses, but that also works the other way around! Players can activate special items to try and outpace their opponents. Super Mario Bros. 35 launches on Oct. 1 as a digital-only game exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members. The game will be playable until March 31, 2021.”

