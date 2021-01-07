Nintendo Unveils Coin King Special Battle in Super Mario Bros 35

✖

Nintendo actually unveiled a special Coin King battle for Super Mario Bros. 35. The battle royale genre has been everywhere over the last couple of years. The Nintendo Switch title was launched as a part of the celebration of Mario’s 35th Anniversary. So, the game is only going to be around for March of this year. Fans are going to have to get their fill while it’s around. At 11 PM PT Thursday, people will have their chance to gather a ton of coins on the course and best their friends. So, get excited. Some of the Nintendo faithful are wondering what’s going on with these limited releases. Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser gave people a better idea of what the strategy entailed in a conversation with Polygon. It seems the red brand believed that limited availability conveyed the kind of surprise and celebration they were looking for. Check out the comments down below yourself.

“Yeah, I think I use a simple word: celebration. It just – this is a celebration of Mario’s 35th anniversary,” Bowser said. “And we wanted to celebrate in unique and different ways, and we’ve done that through games like Super Mario 3D All-Stars, or we will be doing that through future releases, such as Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.”

The third Coin King Special Battle is coming to #SuperMarioBros35 this weekend! Tackle a random first course mixed with the course order below and claim victory! pic.twitter.com/TcVFRlptWC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 6, 2021

“And then we’ve also done it through releases such as Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros., or through Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. There are various ways that we’re celebrating Mario’s 35th,” he continued. “And with some of these titles, we felt it was an opportunity to release them for a limited period of time. They’ve done very, very well. Super Mario 3D All-Stars has sold over 2.6 million units in the U.S. alone. And so clearly, consumers have been able to jump in and enjoy that. And it’s not strategy that we’re going to be using widely, but it’s one we thought was very unique for the actual anniversary.”

Nintendo described Super Mario Bros. 35 down below:

“Super Mario Bros. 35: Welcome to Super Mario Bros. … with 35 players! In this competitive online battle game, 35 players will compete to be the last Mario standing … or running. Enemies defeated will be sent to other players’ courses, but that also works the other way around! Players can activate special items to try and outpace their opponents. Super Mario Bros. 35 launches on Oct. 1 as a digital-only game exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members. The game will be playable until March 31, 2021.”

Any chance you’ll be checking out this special stage this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!