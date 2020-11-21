Super Mario Bros. 3 Breaks World Record for Most Expensive Game Ever

✖

Super Mario Bros. 3 broke the world record for the most expensive game ever. Heritage Auctions managed to sell a sealed copy of the title for $156,000. That’s a staggering number, but over $40,000 more than the previous record. Before you go rummaging through your own collections though, this was a mint version of Mario Bros. 3. That kind of rarity is hard to come by now and the company put out a statement to explain the haul to fans everywhere. In the same auction, a sealed copy of Pokemon Red sold for $84,000, so gamers all over the map are trying to cash out before the year is over. That was the highest total for a game in the Pokemon series, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see that number topped soon.

“While the condition of the game is remarkable, what makes this copy even more singular is the layout of the packaging itself: Exceedingly rare are sealed copies with the word “Bros.” formatted to the left, covering one of Mario’s signature white gloves,” Heritage Auctions said. “Collectors have spent years looking for such a version – the earliest in the Super Mario Bros. 3 production history – and usually come up empty-handed.”

Nintendo describes Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary offerings down below:

“Super Mario Bros. 35: Welcome to Super Mario Bros. … with 35 players! In this competitive online battle game, 35 players will compete to be the last Mario standing … or running. Enemies defeated will be sent to other players’ courses, but that also works the other way around! Players can activate special items to try and outpace their opponents. Super Mario Bros. 35 launches on Oct. 1 as a digital-only game exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members. The game will be playable until March 31, 2021.”

“Super Mario 3D All-Stars: Optimized versions of 3D Mario games Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy are coming to Nintendo Switch in one package. In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music-player mode to play the music and songs from all three games. Players can also listen to music on their Nintendo Switch systems when the screen is off. A limited production of Super Mario 3D All-Stars launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 18 and will be available until approximately March 31, 2021.”

