Upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie Promotions Leak

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release in theaters in early 2023, and it seems Illumination Entertainment has big plans to promote the film. A resume has apparently leaked online for someone that worked for the company between June and August 2022. While it's difficult to confirm the resume's authenticity, it mentions a handful of the employee's responsibilities with the company. Two of these relate to the Mario movie: Mountain Dew ads featuring Charlie Day, and "major sporting event TV spots" for the film. As with any leak, readers are encouraged to take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation!

An image of the resume was shared on Twitter by user @KingMario2004, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

While it's hard to judge the authenticity of these leaks, they certainly seem plausible! In addition to playing Luigi in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Charlie Day has appeared in a number of different ads for Mountain Dew. An ad that features Day as Luigi, or simply one connected to the film with Day in a live-action role, seems plausible. The movie is also set to release on April 7th, so it's possible the "major sporting event TV spot" could be referring to the Super Bowl. For now, Mario fans will just have to wait and see if either of these leaks pan out!

In addition to Charlie Day as Luigi, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will feature the voice talents of Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and more. While Nintendo fans have been hesitant to embrace the film, the first teaser trailer released last month, and reception was quite strong. It remains to be seen whether the movie will receive similar praise, but there's a lot more optimism surrounding it than there was just a few months ago. Hopefully Nintendo and Illumination can deliver on its potential!

