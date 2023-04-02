The Super Mario Bros. Movie First Reactions Call it Perfect and Utterly Delightful
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally almost upon us and reactions from those who have already seen it are largely pretty positive. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is one of the biggest movies releasing this month and comes after years of waiting. The film was announced in 2018 and we started getting casting announcement/details in 2021, leading to a flurry of discourse around the casting choices. While some were met with immediate hype, the news of Chris Pratt as Mario led to many questioning if this film was a disaster waiting to happen. However, fans started to get less skeptical about the movie after seeing trailers that suggested it would be a real love letter to the beloved Nintendo franchise.
Now, the film is releasing next week and it sounds like it's exactly that. Given we have gotten tons of awful video game adaptations, including one that centered around the legendary Italian plumber, many are naturally very skeptical of other gaming adaptations. The stigma has started to go away as Hollywood has begun to crack the code on these adaptations and it looks like The Super Mario Bros. Movie is another example of this. The first reactions for the film are very positive, with some even calling it "perfect" and "utterly delightful". Some are not as high on it, saying it delivers a worthy experience for fans, but is narratively thin and very short. As of right now, actual reviews have yet to go live, so we don't have any firm ratings on the film or a Rotten Tomatoes score, but we can likely expect that in the next few days.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie will almost certainly be one of the biggest movies of April, if not the entire year. Illumination has cranked out a lot of successful animated movies, including a few billion dollar ones. Given the talent backing it and the IP, it seems like this has the potential to be another billion dollar hit for Universal.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release on April 5th. Are you excited for The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.
A Love Letter to Mario
prevnext
Wahoo! #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie is the ultimate love letter to every era of Mario. Loved the humor & especially Jack Black’s Bowser. I felt the same way watching the movie as I do playing the games. It’s just joyful. Also, stay for the credits! pic.twitter.com/ZcKn17E3PO— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 2, 2023
Looks Great, but May Be Boring to Some
prevnext
The #SuperMarioMovie: I really wanted to like it but I did not.
A few solid scenes capture the spirit of the game but mostly it's an overly goofy, bare-bones plot, filled w/ bad jokes & worse song choices.
It looks great but I was more bored & annoyed than entertained. pic.twitter.com/D3CnNvbaaN— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 2, 2023
Utterly Delightful
prevnext
The Super Mario Bros movie is an utterly delightful thrill ride that is as joyful as it is magical. It's a movie that is for Mario fans first, and despite a somewhat shallow narrative, is a blast. Nearly moved me to tears seeing Mario realized so beautifully 🥹#SuperMarioMovie— André (@AndreSegers) April 2, 2023
Perfect
prevnext
#SuperMarioBrosMovie— deo.🎬 (@frickyuu) April 2, 2023
is NOT great. That being said it’s PERFECT. I haven’t felt like this for an animated movie since THE 2014 LEGO MOVIE . Stunning animation, and music by Brian Tyler. It’s gonna be BIG. Give me the Cinematic Universe! 10/10 pic.twitter.com/D6cqjLBOHJ
Everything You Could Hope For
prevnext
Can’t stop smiling after watching the #SuperMarioBrosMovie premiere! It’s everything I hoped for and more. We’ll have a vlog and a special podcast out next week!— Krysta Yang (@breath0air) April 2, 2023
Jam Packed with Easter Eggs
prevnext
The Super Mario Bros. Movie was awesome. Teared up from hype more than once. The music is the star of the show. Nintendo fans are gonna be obsessed. I'm not sure ANY movie in history has ever had THIS MANY easter eggs. AND GOOD ONES! pic.twitter.com/CxvDvPzTnQ— Tim Gettys (@TimGettys) April 2, 2023
Illumination's Faults May Work Their Way Into The Mario Movie
prevnext
#SuperMarioBrosMovie’s embargo is up. The Mario worlds are brought to life with top-notch animation and energetic action that will delight kids and fans. Full of loving Easter eggs and cameos.
That said, it’s a Mario movie made by illumination and I’ll leave it at that. pic.twitter.com/95Sh1gjI6o— Rendy Jones (@rendy_jones) April 2, 2023
Fun, But Thin
prev
The #SuperMarioBrosMovie is a VERY FUN ride, filled with references & Easter Eggs. Unfortunatley, while there’s LOTS of cool “stuff” in here, it’s thin & formulaic narratively. Also, not enough screentime with Mario & Luigi together. Fans will have a good time. #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/d0k7SaODhT— Dave Lee (@daveleedwnundr) April 2, 2023