The Super Mario Bros. Movie First Reactions Call it Perfect and Utterly Delightful

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally almost upon us and reactions from those who have already seen it are largely pretty positive. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is one of the biggest movies releasing this month and comes after years of waiting. The film was announced in 2018 and we started getting casting announcement/details in 2021, leading to a flurry of discourse around the casting choices. While some were met with immediate hype, the news of Chris Pratt as Mario led to many questioning if this film was a disaster waiting to happen. However, fans started to get less skeptical about the movie after seeing trailers that suggested it would be a real love letter to the beloved Nintendo franchise.

Now, the film is releasing next week and it sounds like it's exactly that. Given we have gotten tons of awful video game adaptations, including one that centered around the legendary Italian plumber, many are naturally very skeptical of other gaming adaptations. The stigma has started to go away as Hollywood has begun to crack the code on these adaptations and it looks like The Super Mario Bros. Movie is another example of this. The first reactions for the film are very positive, with some even calling it "perfect" and "utterly delightful". Some are not as high on it, saying it delivers a worthy experience for fans, but is narratively thin and very short. As of right now, actual reviews have yet to go live, so we don't have any firm ratings on the film or a Rotten Tomatoes score, but we can likely expect that in the next few days.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will almost certainly be one of the biggest movies of April, if not the entire year. Illumination has cranked out a lot of successful animated movies, including a few billion dollar ones. Given the talent backing it and the IP, it seems like this has the potential to be another billion dollar hit for Universal.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release on April 5th.