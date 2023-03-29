Super Mario Movie Blu-Ray Release Date Seemingly Leaks

Prior to its launch in theaters one week from today, it looks as though the eventual Blu-ray release for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has now leaked ahead of time. Beyond getting a physical version, it's already known that Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment's animated Mario movie will eventually land on streaming services as well. For those that want to get The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Blu-ray, though, we now have a specific date to look forward to on the calendar.

Based on a report from Nintendo Wire, the Blu-ray SteelBook version of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to launch on June 6, 2023. This launch is roughly two months after the film hits theaters, which means that this physical arrival will be quite a quick turnaround. As for the SteelBook itself, it's set to be called the "Power-Up Collector's Edition" and comes with an iconic Mario Mushroom emblazoned upon both sides of the case. On the inside of the SteelBook is then a look at the Mushroom Kingdom that is seen within The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

It's worth noting that this leak seems to be quite legitimate as NBC Universal ended up quickly scrubbing images of the SteelBook from the internet. While we'll have to wait for a formal announcement from Nintendo and Illumination about the Blu-ray release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, June 6th seems all but certain to be the date that it will end up becoming available in stores.

As mentioned, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is poised to release this coming week on April 5th. Prior to that time, be sure to stay tuned to our ongoing coverage here on ComicBook.com for more exclusive news, interviews, and a review tied to the film.

Are you going to be checking out The Super Mario Bros. Movie for yourself when it does release in theaters? And if so, do you expect that you'll also look to pick up the physical version of the animated movie as well? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.