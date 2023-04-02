The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Jack Black Wears Bowser-Inspired Tux to Premiere

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is getting close to its release date, and you know what that means—it's having its big premiere tonight. Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World) will voice Mario, and the rest of the cast is an all-star lineup. Charlie Day is voicing Luigi, Seth Rogen is voicing Donkey Kong, Anya Taylor-Joy is voicing Princess Peach, and Jack Black is handling Bowser. From everything we've seen in the trailers, The Super Mario Bros. Movie looks like one of the better video game adaptations, and hopefully the reactions match the feeling fans get from the trailers. Tonight just so happens to be the premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the stars are coming out in outfits inspired by their characters. Black showed up in a cool-looking suit inspired by Bowser, and he's ready to celebrate the film's opening.

You can't check out the video below.

.@JackBlack shows off his Bowser suit at the L.A. premiere of #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie pic.twitter.com/4mUMxNpVkZ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 2, 2023

Seth Rogen on Being the Voice of Donkey Kong

"I was very clear, I don't do voices. And if you want me to be in this movie, it's gonna sound like me and that's it," Rogen recently said with a laugh. "And that was the beginning and end of that conversation. I was like, 'If you want Donkey Kong to sound a lot like me, I'm your guy.' But it did seem to work, you know, I think in the film and in the game I think all you really know about Donkey Kong is that he throws barrels and he does not like Mario very much."

He continued, "That's honestly kind of what I ran with was this idea that he hates Mario, that they are kind have like an adversarial relationship, that he's annoyed by him, that he doesn't want to be stuck with him, that he wishes he was on this adventure without him.To me that was, that was funny and that was kind of the root of the character and it was kind of born of the mythology of the games.

Who Are the Stars of The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie also stars Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Mario, Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key (The Lion King) as Toad, and Jack Black (the Jumanji films) as Bowser. The cast also features Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live) as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book) as Spike. The Super Mario Bros. Movie opens only in theaters April 5th.

