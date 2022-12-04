Super Mario Bros. Movie Runtime Potentially Revealed in New Rumor

A new rumor has potentially revealed how long Illumination Entertainment and Nintendo's upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie will last. This past week, Nintendo revealed the second trailer for the forthcoming Mario movie prior to its release in April 2023 as part of a new Direct presentation. And while there's still a lot more of The Super Mario Bros. Movie that we'll begin to see in the months ahead, we now have a good idea of what to expect from the film's runtime.

According to longtime video game reporter and podcaster Jeff Gerstmann, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is poised to last 86 minutes in total. Gerstmann said that he had been shown internal documents associated with the film that featured this length when detailing the project. He went on to also say that The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be available to purchase at home via streaming services on May 11th. And for those that want to watch the movie on airlines, it should become available in July 2023.

Obviously, since this is a rumor, it's worth stressing that you take everything that has been outlined here with a grain of salt. Gerstmann himself acknowledged that all of these details could change in the future, assuming that it is all accurate to begin with. Still, this potential runtime for The Super Mario Bros. Movie sounds pretty spot-on, especially given that many other animated movies (especially those from Illumination) tend to last about this long.

In case you didn't already have the release date circled on your calendar, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to hit theaters early next year on April 7, 2023. The animated film is set to feature the likes of Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach), Jack Black (Bowser), and Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong) amongst many others.

