Super Mario Bros. Wonder GameStop Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is coming to Nintendo Switch next month, and fans of the series will have plenty of options to choose from in regards to retailers. GameStop has now revealed a pre-order bonus for the game, and it comes in the form of a sticker sheet. The stickers feature several of the game's playable characters, including Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, a yellow Toad, and a blue Toad using the new Goomba power-up. There's also a second sticker of Mario, with this one using the new elephant power-up.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Release Date

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is slated to release on October 20th. The game is a new 2D take on the series, and it introduces players to a new location known as the Flower Kingdom. Mario and friends arrive in the Flower Kingdom at the start of the game, and they're just in time to watch Bowser begin a new reign of terror. After the Koopa king merges with the Flower Kingdom's castle, the heroes embark on a quest to stop him. In the Flower Kingdom, players will find new power-ups, new enemies, and new locations to explore.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder vs. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the first new 2D Mario game in over a decade. Prior to this game, Nintendo released New Super Mario Bros. U, which debuted as a Wii U launch title in 2012. In 2019, the game was brought over to Nintendo Switch as New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. The New Super Mario Bros. series has kept the spirit of the classic 2D Mario series alive, taking inspiration from games like Super Mario Bros. 3 and Super Mario World. However, Nintendo's release of four games in the series in a six-year window left many fans feeling burned out, and hungry for the kind of innovation that followed Mario's earliest 2D games.

Last month, ComicBook.com had a chance to go hands-on with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and came away feeling that the game was a major step-up over New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. The game's world seemed far livelier, and more animated, while the new power-ups and innovations made the game feel like a much-needed breath of fresh air. It remains to be seen whether the finished product will prove just as enjoyable, but the game seems very promising so far. Coming off the massive success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Super Mario Bros. Wonder seems positioned as Nintendo's biggest release ahead of the holiday season.

