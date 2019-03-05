Save 20% on the ‘Super Mario’ Chain Chomp Lamp and Fire Flower Statue

If your home suffers from a severe lack of Nintendo-themed decor, there are two deals happening right now that you need to take advantage of. The first is on this Super Mario Bros. Chain Chomp lamp which you can grab it at ThinkGeek for $39.99 at the time of writing. That’s 20% off the list price, and the second best deal that we’ve seen on this super popular lamp outside of a short-lived Black Friday sale.

The Chain Chomp’s head can swivel, so you are free to direct the light where you need it. The light source is a 60 Lumens LED bulb – which is great – but one downside is that the bulb is not replaceable. Then again, the bulb is rated to work for a minimum of 30,000 hours, so longevity probably isn’t an issue. If you used it six hours a day, the bulb would last for over 13 years. The full list of specs is available below:

• Super Mario Chain Chomp Lamp

• Officially-licensed Super Mario Bros. merchandise

• A ThinkGeek creation

• Task light looks just like a Chain Chomp from Super Mario Bros.

• Head swivels and pivots for directed angle of light

• (Chain itself does not move – it’s welded steel)

• Includes 60 Lumens LED bulb (non-replaceable)

• (Bulb is rated at a minimum of 30,000 hours)

• (Which means if you had it on for 6 hours every day, it’d last for over 13 years)

• Power cord has inline on/off switch

• Imported

• Dimensions: 10″ deep x 18 3/4″ tall x 6″ wide with 5″ cube base

• 6′ long USB power cable with 100 – 240V 50/60Hz AC adapter with Type A electrical plug

• Weight: 6 1/2 lbs.

The second deal is happening on this officially licensed Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Fire Flower statue. It’s perfect for decorating your garden, but what about using it for a table centerpiece? Maybe something bright and cheerful for your desk or balcony perhaps?

Basically, it would look great anywhere in your home, and you can make it happen at ThinkGeek for only $19.99 – another 20% discount (and an all-time low). Unfortunately, it won’t give you the power to throw fireballs, so keep your expectations in check.

Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $50 or more at ThinkGeek, so if you get both of these Nintendo items you’re good to go. You can also check out their bestseller list and / or their Nintendo section for more options.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.