The Limited Edition Super Mario Encyclopedia is Now 40% Cheaper

Dark Horse and Nintendo have teamed up to offer the definitive history of the Super Mario franchise with their Super Mario Encyclopedia, and die-hard fans can now enjoy the book in two flavors. The standard encyclopedia is available to pre-order on Amazon for $23.99 (40% off the list price) right here. If you’re a collector and want to upgrade to the fancy limited edition version, it has also been discounted by 40% to $47.99. You can grab the limited edition version here.

The standard Super Mario Encyclopedia and the limited edition version will ship on October 23rd, but you’ll want to get those pre-orders in now. Besides the fact that one of the versions will be printed in limited quantities, both books are covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee. If you grab them now you’ll lock in that 40% discount and any larger discounts that happen between now and the release date – though we don’t see it getting cheaper than this anytime soon. Obviously, this means that if you pre-ordered on Amazon at full price when it was first made available, there’s no need to worry. You’ll get the discount.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below you’ll find the official description for the book, along with an excerpt that explains the difference between the two versions.

“The Super Mario Encyclopedia is jam-packed with content from all seventeen Super Mario games–from the original Super Mario Bros. to Super Mario 3D World. Track the evolution of the Goomba, witness the introduction of Yoshi, and relive your favorite levels. This tome also contains an interview with producer Takashi Tezuka, tips to help you find every coin, star, sun, and mushroom–even explanations of glitches! With information on enemies, items, obstacles, and worlds from over thirty years of Mario, Super Mario Encyclopedia is the definitive resource for everything Super Mario!“

“This limited edition comes with an embossed slipcase specially designed to look like the iconic Super Mario Question Mark Block! Inside, you’ll find one of four covers–Super Mushroom, Fire Flower, Super Star, or 1-Up Mushroom–each accentuated with shimmering holofoil! The book also includes a ribbon bookmark, printed with the original beanstalk design from Super Mario Bros., and a sky-and-cloud design printed along the pages’ edge.“

• Buyers will receive one of four covers, chosen randomly (Super Mushroom, Fire Flower, Super Star, or 1-Up Mushroom), each in the “Question Mark Block” slipcase.

• Specific cover image cannot be requested or guaranteed.

• Each cover variant is printed in equal quantities.

If you’re in the market for the Super Mario Encyclopedia, you might also want to check out Nintendo’s previous collaboration with Dark Horse for The Legend of Zelda. The standard Legend of Zelda encyclopedia is available to order here. The fancy deluxe version is available to order here. Both versions are discounted at the time of writing.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.