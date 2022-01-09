Mario Voice Actor Charles Martinet Says He Dreams in 2D

For many Nintendo fans, Charles Martinet truly is Mario. The voice actor has been bringing the character to life for nearly 30 years, and wants to continue doing so until the day he dies. During a new interview with Games Radar+‘s Retro Gamer team, Martinet revealed that he sometimes even dreams as the character, and some of those dreams take place in 2D, just like in Mario’s earliest adventures! It’s strange to think about, but it goes to show the depth of Martinet’s passion, and how much the role has changed his life over the years.

“These characters for me are always there,” Martinet tells Retro Gamer. “I mean, Idream as Mario, flying over these lakes or over the ocean, in themoonlight, a little bit Galaxy-esque. And I sometimes dream in 2D. If Iwake up in the morning and I’m having a lousy day, I’m like [Wariogrowl]. These voices are just alive in me, along with [sings the SuperMario Bros start jingle] [Mario] Go! So, there’s not a lot ofpreparation [for Nintendo].”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Mario is the role Martinet is best known for, the voice actor has also brought several other Nintendo characters to life over the years, including Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi. Given this association, many fans were shocked when Nintendo and Universal revealed that Martinet will not be playing the role of Mario in the upcoming Illumination animated film. The role will instead be played by Chris Pratt, while Luigi will be voiced by Charlie Day. Martinet will instead be voicing multiple cameo roles in the movie.

There’s something really charming about Martinet’s passion for Mario! Many actors grow tired of their roles over the years, and try to avoid being too closely associated with one character. That’s clearly not the case for Martinet, and his legacy as Mario will long be remembered by Nintendo fans. Hopefully, he’ll continue to serve in the role as long as he wants!

Are you a fan of Charles Martinet’s voice as Mario? Does his passion for the role surprise you? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!