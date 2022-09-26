Super Mario Maker 2 Player Creates Massive "Super Mario Bros. 5" Game

Super Mario Maker 2 has given Nintendo Switch players an incredible opportunity to design their very own courses based on classic Mario games. Some of these creations have been a lot more ambitious than others, but Twitter's @MetroidMike64 might have actually surpassed all others in that regard. Dubbed "Super Mario Bros. 5," it's available now to anyone with Super Mario Maker 2. Metroid Mike actually began working on this game seven years ago when the original Super Mario Maker released on Wii U. His goal with the game was to "create a classic Mario game that plays as if Nintendo created it themselves."

Metroid Mike detailed his creation in a viral Twitter thread, and the first Tweet can be found embedded below. Players interested in trying this unofficial Super Mario Bros. 5 game can do so by using the Maker ID 0G9-XN4-FNF.

I’ve finally finished creating my Super World in Mario Maker 2 and have unofficially named it Super Mario Bros 5. I’ve been working towards this moment since 2015, trying to create a classic Mario game that plays as if Nintendo created it themselves. pic.twitter.com/eUNvHQysVq — Metroid Mike 64 (@MetroidMike64) September 25, 2022

Fans that decide to check out Metroid Mike's creation will find 40 courses in total, spanning 8 different worlds. Super Mario Maker 2 allows players to create levels based on several different Mario games, but Metroid Mike strictly stuck to using the styles from the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3, and Super Mario World. This means that there are no levels based on New Super Mario Bros. U or Super Mario 3D World, as Metroid Mike wanted to focus on the NES/SNES era.

Anyone familiar with the Super Mario Maker community knows that many fan creations put a big emphasis on difficulty. However, it seems that Super Mario Bros. 5 eschews that trend in order to provide an experience that feels closer to official Mario games. On Twitter, Metroid Mike states that he isn't "trying to troll you or purposely try to kill you, I'm trying to provide you with something Nintendo should've done already, make a full Mario game within Super Mario Maker 2, that's fun as heck!" The screenshots Metroid Mike has shared on Twitter seem quite promising, but fans will just have to check it out and judge for themselves.

Have you been enjoying Super Mario Maker 2? Does this fan project hold any appeal to you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T: IGN]