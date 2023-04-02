Super Mario Movie Popcorn Bucket Revealed

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to debut in just a few short days, and when it does, AMC theatergoers are going to have a very cool option to snag. Starting on the movie's release date, April 5th, a popcorn bucket shaped like a Question Block will be available for $14.99, and it also comes with a large popcorn! That's not a very big increase from the normal price of a large popcorn, and fans get a fun collectible to go with it. Sadly, it seems this will be exclusive to AMC locations, for anyone planning to see the movie elsewhere.

An image of the popcorn bucket was shared by @Wario64 and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie popcorn tin will be $14.99 at AMC Theaters on April 5th https://t.co/ywADMm6RRv pic.twitter.com/yJ8K2tnnzv — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 1, 2023

Question Blocks have been one of the most iconic Nintendo images since Super Mario Bros. released on the NES back in 1985. Given that, it should come as little surprise that there are already several Question Block related promotional items connected to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Amazon has changed some of its shipping boxes to resemble Question Blocks, and there are even Question Block shaped bath bombs available from Lush. Of course, neither of those items makes for a good display piece, unlike the popcorn bucket from AMC!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has a lot of positive hype surrounding it heading into Wednesday's release. While there was a lot of initial skepticism, it looks like Illumination Entertainment's adaptation could be a big success. Everything shown from the film thus far seems faithful to the source material, and it looks like there's going to be a lot for fans of all ages to enjoy. Of course, many are already wondering about potential spin-off films based on games like Donkey Kong Country and Luigi's Mansion. Spin-offs likely won't happen unless The Super Mario Bros. Movie sticks the landing, but thankfully fans only have a few days left before they find out for themselves!

Are you planning to snag this Question Block popcorn bucket? Do you plan on seeing the movie on Wednesday? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!