The Super Mario Bros. Movie Special Features Clip Highlights Adaptation Challenges (Exclusive)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K on June 13th, and when it does, fans can expect a handful of special features. ComicBook.com has been provided with an exclusive clip from a feature that focuses on the challenges of adapting the film to the big screen. In the clip, viewers are given a look at some of the concept art Nintendo provided the team at Illumination Entertainment, as several members of the team (and Luigi actor Charlie Day) discuss the overall process behind the movie. The clip can be found in the video at the top of this page.

Adapting a popular video game series into a film is a massive undertaking. Fans of the source material are going in with certain expectations, but the movie also needs to stand well enough on its own for those that are less familiar. In the clip, director Aaron Horvath talks about working closely with Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, and the elements that had to be expanded on. A lot of video game adaptations have failed trying to find the right balance, including the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. movie. Thankfully, Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures managed to stick the landing, offering a film that has clearly struck a chord with audiences around the world.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been available digitally since last month, but it's a safe bet that a lot of Mario fans are going to want to have it on physical media. Features like this one are an even better selling point, offering a peek behind the curtain at the effort that went into the movie. The clip above does a nice job of showcasing what viewers can expect to see from the physical release, but there's quite a bit more where that came from!

THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE currently available to rent and purchase On-Demand, will be available on 4K, Blu-ray™+Digital and DVD on June 13th.

