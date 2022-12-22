The Super Mario Movie Trailer Gets Incredible N64 Reimagining

The second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie released last month, giving fans a much better look at the film and its characters. Illumination Entertainment has done an impressive job redesigning these classic Nintendo characters, but YouTuber King Bob Gaming has taken the trailer and given it a stunning makeover inspired by Super Mario 64! This Nintendo 64 version of the trailer takes the audio from the actual movie, placing it over designs that perfectly replicate those seen in the 1996 game. It's a stunning piece of work, and a must-see for Mario fans!

The second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be seen at the top of this page. The trailer made by King Bob Gaming can be found embedded below.

It's hard to overstate just how impressive this is! It all looks very faithful to the N64 era. Super Mario 64 remains one of the most influential video games of all-time, and was a very important entry in the series. The first 3D Mario game blew the minds of gamers when it first released, and the game has been made available on a plethora of systems since, including the Nintendo Switch, where it can be accessed through the Nintendo Switch Online app or through Super Mario 3D All-Stars. In ComicBook.com's official review for that collection, we found that Super Mario 64 is feeling a bit dated these days, but it remains worth revisiting.

Super Mario 64 had a massive impact on Mario going forward, and it feels like The Super Mario Bros. Movie could do the same. Anticipation for the movie seems to be quite high, and while fans were very nervous about Chris Pratt playing the role of Mario, reception to both of the movie's trailers has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans will have to wait until April 7th to see if Nintendo and Illumination can stick the landing, but the movie could be the biggest thing to happen to Mario since 1996!

Are you looking forward to The Super Mario Bros. Movie? What do you think of this fan trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!