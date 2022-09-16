Chris Pratt has teased his Mario voice for the upcoming animated film. When Chris Pratt was cast as Mario, many were taken aback. Mario has a very distinct, iconic voice courtesy of Charles Martinet and it has always retained a very youthful, innocent, and charming Italian tone. Chris Pratt, on the other hand, is not really a voice actor despite his work on animated films like The LEGO Movie and he doesn't exactly seem to have a lot of vocal range. As of right now, no one knows what Pratt's voice will sound like, but it has been stated he won't use an Italian accent in the Mario movie. One of the producers of the Mario film has also praised Pratt in the role, stating they "love" his performance as the beloved Nintendo hero.

In an interview with Variety, Chris Pratt teased what fans can expect from his take on Mario. The Marvel actor stated that he worked closely with the filmmakers responsible for the animated film to find the perfect voice and settled on something that he is proud of. He also noted that it will seemingly be different from what fans of the games may expect, stating "it is updated and unlike anything you've heard in the Mario world before". It will likely be a while before we get a proper taste of what Chris Pratt will sound like as Mario as they're still recording voice over for the film.

"I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I'm really proud of and can't wait for people to see and hear," Pratt said. "It's an animated voiceover narrative. It's not a live-action movie. I'm not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I'm providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you've heard in the Mario world before."

The Mario movie was sadly delayed to 2023 after being slated to release this holiday season. As such, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the new take on the Italian Plumber. This will be the second film adaptation of the Nintendo icon, but hopefully, the most accurate one to date.

The Mario movie will release on April 7th, 2023. It will star Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, and Keegan-Michael Key. Are you excited for the film? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.