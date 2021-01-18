Amazing Super Mario Art Combines Bowser's Fury With Yoshi's Island

✖

Earlier this week, Nintendo pulled back the curtain on the latter half of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and the new mode is definitely catching the attention of fans. Bowser's Fury will see Mario and Bowser Jr. forced to work together to stop a Kaiju-inspired metamorphosis that has taken control of Bowser. Nintendo released an amazing piece of art of the two characters staring down the (much-larger) villain, and one fan decided to take that image and remake it in the style of Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island. While Nintendo's original art of the confrontation was already awesome, the pixel-art take by @GBrothersStudio on Twitter might be even more impressive!

The art from @GBrothersStudio can be found embedded below.

Released back in 1995, Yoshi's Island quickly became one of the most beloved titles on the Super Nintendo. The game was vastly different from the original Super Mario World, but its gorgeous art style made it one of the most distinctive looking Nintendo games ever. Bowser Jr. wasn't introduced to the franchise until 2002's Super Mario Sunshine, but the character fits really well with the Yoshi's Island aesthetic, as @GBrothersStudio clearly demonstrates. Yoshi's Island mostly featured brighter locations, but the game did include some darker locations, and @GBrothersStudio channels those well. It's not the kind of mash-up that most Mario fans would expect, but the whole thing looks excellent!

When it appears on Switch, Bowser's Fury will be offered alongside another Mario classic: Super Mario 3D World. Released on Wii U in 2013, the game features an isometric perspective, and levels that can be enjoyed with a single-player, or in a group of four. The game allows players to choose between Mario, Peach, Toad, Luigi, and Rosalina, though last week's trailer for Bowser's Fury has led to speculation that a sixth playable character could be added in the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on February 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury? What do you think of this fan art mash-up? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!