Daisy Is Trending Following Super Mario 3D World Rumor

By Marc Deschamps

Earlier this week, Nintendo released an all-new trailer for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on Nintendo Switch. The trailer proved to be quite interesting, putting the focus on the new Bowser's Fury mode. While most fans were entranced by the Kaiju-inspired battle between Bowser and Cat Mario, there was a detail that stuck out to other fans: a group of small cats that appear in the trailer. Nintendo has given no details on the cats, but some think that they might represent the other playable characters from Super Mario 3D World: Peach, Luigi, Toad, and Rosalina. However, there are five cats, and the calico that appears in the trailer seems to bear a striking resemblance to Daisy!

This possible coincidence has led to Daisy trending on Twitter, as fans contemplate whether or not she could appear in Super Mario 3D World as a secret, playable character! Considering the fact that Rosalina was a secret character in the game's Wii U release, it doesn't seem impossible!

Do you hope to see Daisy as a playable character? What did you think of the trailer for Bowser's Fury? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Daisy!

It would make for an interesting tease!

It's hard to deny the resemblance.

Case in point.

Fans seem pretty convinced on this one!

Basically, she's overdue.

Not everyone is convinced just yet.

But even some of the skeptics remain hopeful.

Sure when you say it like that, it sounds crazy!

