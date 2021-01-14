Daisy Is Trending Following Super Mario 3D World Rumor
Earlier this week, Nintendo released an all-new trailer for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on Nintendo Switch. The trailer proved to be quite interesting, putting the focus on the new Bowser's Fury mode. While most fans were entranced by the Kaiju-inspired battle between Bowser and Cat Mario, there was a detail that stuck out to other fans: a group of small cats that appear in the trailer. Nintendo has given no details on the cats, but some think that they might represent the other playable characters from Super Mario 3D World: Peach, Luigi, Toad, and Rosalina. However, there are five cats, and the calico that appears in the trailer seems to bear a striking resemblance to Daisy!
This possible coincidence has led to Daisy trending on Twitter, as fans contemplate whether or not she could appear in Super Mario 3D World as a secret, playable character! Considering the fact that Rosalina was a secret character in the game's Wii U release, it doesn't seem impossible!
Do you hope to see Daisy as a playable character? What did you think of the trailer for Bowser's Fury? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
It would make for an interesting tease!
I've seen people talking about how this calico cat in 3D World might mean Daisy is in the game. Don't wanna get my hopes up, but it would be cool. pic.twitter.com/6ajq4k22PX— Evan (@EvanGregoryW) January 13, 2021
It's hard to deny the resemblance.
Could this Calico Cat be Princess Daisy? I'm cautiously hoping that's the case.#SuperMario35 #BowsersFury #PrincessDaisy #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/Un2cpxBWVd— Ryan A.M. (@Mr_Oshawott_2) January 13, 2021
Case in point.
Calico Cat Daisy anyone? because people really do be talking about that right? pic.twitter.com/LGShM2FBK1— SuperStarfy2002 (@StarfyKid2002) January 14, 2021
Fans seem pretty convinced on this one!
THIS HAS TO BE DAISY RIGHT LOOK AT THAT CAT— Mr.Meme🏳️🌈 #bIm (NO I WONT SHUT UP ABOUT DAISY) (@SayYesToDepress) January 13, 2021
SHE'S CALICO TOO I PREDICTED THAT pic.twitter.com/nXMHmEtutt
Basically, she's overdue.
If Daisy is indeed playable in Mario 3D World, this will be her first playable role in a mainline game, and her second appearance in a mainline game since 1989, 32 years ago https://t.co/6IfIBSk3TM— Magma 🌋 (@Magma743) January 13, 2021
Not everyone is convinced just yet.
so according to that video, it's literally a kingdom of cats which means the colors matching mario's friends and the calico = sarasa = daisy are likely just coincidences— cat mom 🐱 (@caitsylph) January 14, 2021
But even some of the skeptics remain hopeful.
I dont think #Daisy will be in Super Mario 3d World, But, I REALLY Hope im wrong. She should be in 3d World!— PolarStarQuote (@PolarBlueQuote) January 13, 2021
Sure when you say it like that, it sounds crazy!
Daisy fans be like "guys trust me i think the virtual spirit of daisy has transferred into this real cat hear me out" pic.twitter.com/nO1V9HpINW— N☼VA @ Age of Calamity (@SupernovaSSBU) January 13, 2021