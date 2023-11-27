Super Mario RPG Director Wants to Make a Sequel

The director of Super Mario RPG: The Legend of the Seven Stars has expressed interest in making a sequel. As of this month, Nintendo finally let loose a remake of Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch that has proven to be quite popular. With so many Nintendo fans now returning to this title that first released back in 1996, the game's original director has made it known that he'd like to develop a follow-up as his last project before retiring.

In a conversation with MinnMax, director Chihiro Fujioka said that he still has a desire to create a sequel to Super Mario RPG. Fujioka had previously also worked on Nintendo's Mario & Luigi RPG series as well, but said that he'd like to develop one more RPG adventure for Mario only. To that end, he revealed that he still hopes to create a sequel to The Legend of the Seven Stars and also teased that he might have ideas about what this game's story could look like.

"So, in my career, I've been involved in a lot of games and you know, I would really like my final one to be another Mario RPG game, if possible," Fujioka said. "I think Mario & Luigi is cool but I would like to go back and create a Mario RPG where you're only controlling Mario."

If there is hope for Super Mario RPG 2 to one day come about, it surely lies with the original game's new remake. In the past, many video game publishers have released remasters or remakes as a way of gauging interest in a product before looking to make a new entry. With this in mind, if Super Mario RPG happens to sell at a high rate on Switch, perhaps Nintendo would then look to tap Fujioka to create this sequel. If the game underperforms, though, it's likely that Nintendo would choose to leave this series in the past.

