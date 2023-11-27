Super Mario RPG Remake Restores Cut Content From SNES Version

Nintendo's new remake of Super Mario RPG has restored some cut content that was never seen in the American release of Super Mario RPG: The Legend of the Seven Stars on SNES. In the modern age of gaming, games are usually never all that different from one region to the other. Back in the 1980s and 1990s, though, this often wasn't true at all. Titles that were developed in Japan, specifically, ended up being pretty different in various regions around the globe whether it involved translation or gameplay changes. Super Mario RPG: The Legend of the Seven Stars happened to be one such game that wasn't identical in every territory, but now, that's no longer true with its remake.

Noted by The Gamer, Super Mario RPG features a cheat code that was only ever found in the Japanese iteration of the original game. This code can be inputted on the game's menu and is based on button prompts. Specifically, the code works upon hitting Down, Up, Right, Left, L, R, L, R, and B in sequential order. Once activated, Toad will then appear on-screen to inform the player that they've "found a secret code."

So what exactly does this cheat code do in Super Mario RPG? Well, pretty much nothing. Rather than providing you with any added stats, XP, or other in-game bonuses, this cheat just results in said greeting from Toad and basically nothing else. It's a bit anticlimactic in nature, but this code never had an effect on the Japanese version either. As such, its inclusion here in the remake is more of a fun Easter egg than anything else. Still, it's cool to see that Nintendo chose to include the cheat code in this remake and make it available outside of Japan for the first time.

