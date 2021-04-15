New Super Monkey Ball Game Seemingly Leaked

✖

A new Super Monkey Ball game seems to have been leaked through an Australian classification rating. According to a posting filed today, the game will be called Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. From the name, it sounds like this could be a new game built from the ground-up! Platforms for the game have not been revealed at this time, but it seems like a safe bet that it will be available on the same systems that received the previous game in the series, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD. That game released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Fans of the series would be more than happy to see a new game released! Sega was apparently using Banana Blitz HD to test interest in the series. Unfortunately, it might not have been the best choice, as the original game was one of the least popular series entries. Many fans have been hoping to see something closer to the first two games in the series, which hold a special place in the hearts of many gamers.

For those unfamiliar with the series, the Super Monkey Ball games task players with navigating through maze-like stages in order to reach the goal within the allotted time. While the single-player game is a lot of fun, the multiplayer aspect has long been a highlight. Multiplayer games like Monkey Target, Monkey Bowling, and Monkey Billiards have been a staple of the series. These games have always provided deep and enjoyable experiences for a roomful of people.

Rumors have been circulating for quite some time regarding a new series entry. Shortly after the release of Banana Blitz HD, director Masao Shirosaki hinted that support for the port could result in a brand-new game, or a port for the first two titles. Last September, voice actor Brian Matt-Uhl also seemed to hint that some kind of announcement might be in the works.

For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what comes next! Classification leaks tend to be fairly reliable, but fans still might want to temper their expectations until Sega makes some kind of official announcement, just in case!

Are you hoping to see a new Super Monkey Ball game announced by Sega? What's your favorite game in the series?