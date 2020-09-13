Super Monkey Ball Voice Actor Teases New Game Reveal

✖

Brian Matt-Uhl seems to be teasing a new entry in Sega's Super Monkey Ball franchise. Longtime fans of the franchise might recognize Uhl as the iconic announcer from the series. On Instagram, Uhl posted a cryptic photo of himself playing Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD on Nintendo Switch. In the photo's caption, Uhl mentions that "September will be amazing for what’s to come." As of this writing, Sega has not announced anything new regarding the franchise, but it appears that some sort of announcement could be on the way later this month. Uhl's Instagram post can be found below.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD released last October. Shortly after, director Masao Shirosaki stated that he would like to make either a wholly new Super Monkey Ball, or a remake of the first two entries in the series. Originally released on GameCube in the early 2000s, the first two Super Monkey Ball games are considered by most fans to be the pinnacle of the series. As such, a remake or re-release would likely be met with open arms. Of course, the series has not seen a wholly new game in quite some time, so a title built from the ground-up might be preferable.

While Sega has not officially announced anything about a new entry in the series, Nintendo Switch owners will have the option to pick up Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD as part of a new collection releasing next month. The Double Pack will retail for $39.99, and features the game bundled alongside Sonic Forces. For those that have been holding off on buying the game, this could be the perfect way to fill the void until Sega's next series entry. With September nearly half over, however, fans shouldn't have to wait much longer to find out what might come next!

Are you a fan of the Super Monkey Ball franchise? Would you rather see a new game or a re-release of the first two games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!