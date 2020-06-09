New Super Nintendo World Images Showcase Bowser's Castle, Warp Pipes, and More

While the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a plethora of theme parks temporarily closing their doors, development on Super Nintendo World seems to be moving at a brisk pace. A new batch of photos have been shared of the construction by Twitter user @LCASTUDIOS_USJ. In these new photos, viewers can get a glimpse of Bowser's Castle, Warp Pipes, Coins, and more. Super Nintendo World was originally scheduled to open this summer, but Universal Studios has not offered any update on whether or not that time table remains accurate, given everything happening in the world. Regardless, it certainly looks close to complete!

Super Nintendo World seems like an ambitious attraction for Universal. Despite the use of "Nintendo" in the name, the sole focus will be on the Mario family of characters, rather than properties like Zelda, Splatoon, or Animal Crossing. Details remain slim at this time, but there will be a ride based on Mario Kart. There will also a special item that visitors wear on their wrists called Power Up bands. These bands will be able to sync with an app so users can "keep score" of coins accumulated throughout the attraction, to make it feel similar to a video game.

As of this writing, it's impossible to say whether or not the attraction will manage to live-up to the hype. However, from everything that's been shown so far, it certainly looks like a dream for longtime fans of the video game company.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.