Super Nintendo World: How Was Shigeru Miyamoto Involved During Creation?

Super Nintendo World is set to open in Universal Studios Hollywood next month. The attraction will offer park goers a chance to see and explore a take on the Mushroom Kingdom that looks lifted from the games that inspired it. Given that, it should come as little surprise that Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto was deeply involved. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine, Universal Creative VP Jon Corfino discussed Miyamoto's role in the attraction's creation, and how long he's been working with Universal to make it come to life.

"The partnership with Nintendo was absolutely fantastic. Miyamoto-san was a part of this every step of the way. It's really been a pleasure," the executive said. "I've been working on this project for five or six years now, at least. He goes back to the very beginning along with the folks at the creative studio that helped develop and design this. So, it's been a tremendous collaborative project."

Miyamoto's close involvement should come as little surprise; the creator tends to be very hands-on with projects involving Nintendo's properties. In addition to Super Nintendo World, Miyamoto has reportedly been deeply involved with Universal's The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Nintendo has a tendency to be very protective of its properties, and has been ever since the failure of the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie.

Between Super Nintendo World and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, 2023 is looking like a big year for fans of Nintendo's mustachioed mascot! Nintendo clearly sees its partnerships with Universal as a way of introducing these characters to audiences that might not be as interested in video games. In a 2019 interview with Nikkei Asia, Miyamoto revealed that he wants Mario to become as well-known as Mickey Mouse, but "many parents want to keep their children from playing video games. But these same parents have no problem allowing them to watch Disney movies." It remains to be seen whether Mario will ever reach that level, but if Super Nintendo World and The Super Mario Bros. Movie prove successful, it could be the next big step for the character!

Super Nintendo World will open February 17th at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Are you looking forward to the opening of Super Nintendo World? Do you think 2023 will be a good year for Nintendo? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!