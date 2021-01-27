Super Nintendo World Has a Themed Train Now

Though the grand opening of Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan might have been delayed from its previously announced opening of February 4th, it would seem that the other promotional wheels involved in the launch have continued to move forward, and that includes a train covered in Super Nintendo World-themed wrapping. The train on the JR Yumesaki Line directly serves the area where Super Nintendo World is located, which basically means guests will be able to ride it to Universal Japan Studios in order to visit.

As you might expect, the Super Nintendo World theming is just on the outside of the train. It went into service today, January 27th, and while there is no definitive opening date for the new theme park attractions, one imagines that it will stick around for some time until it eventually opens or is subsequently delayed by a number of months. You can check out what the train looks like below:

(Photo: Universal Studios Japan)

"After careful consideration of all aspects of the current situation, Universal Studios Japan is postponing the grand opening of its new 'SUPER NINTENDO WORLD' until after the state of emergency for Osaka prefecture, issued yesterday, is lifted," the company announced earlier this month. "Also during the state of emergency, we will set additional capacity limitations in accordance with the government and the local authorities’ guidelines."

As noted above, Super Nintendo World had previously been set to open in Universal Studios Japan early next month on February 4th. At this point, there is no definitive date for it to open. While this is the first of these, Super Nintendo World is eventually expected to expand across the majority of the Universal Studios parks, including in the United States. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming theme park right here.

