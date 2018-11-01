‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ and Amiibo Figures Will Make a Huge Holiday Impact, Says Nintendo

Within just a few hours, we’ll be treated to the last big Nintendo Direct special for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, where we’re likely to get a final confirmation for the game’s main roster, as well as what we could possibly expect from downloadable content. But no matter how the Direct shakes out, Nintendo believes it’s got a massive hit on its hands.

With this morning’s financial report, the company notes that it expects big things from this character-laden brawler. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa explained in his statement:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This title will be the largest-ever game in the Smash Bros. series in every aspect, with an overwhelming amount of content, bringing together famous franchises’ characters in what will be the gaming industry’s one of the greatest collaboration titles. What sets the Smash Bros. series apart is that the basic rules and operations of the game are very simple, yet for those who want to pursue the game it offers a real depth of gameplay. The games are welcoming, since people who seldom play have a good chance of witnessing the appearance of certain elements they recognize, so we are working to spark the interest of a wide range of consumers, and not just fans of the Smash Bros. series.

“The Smash Bros. series titles are special to our company because it is the place where the characters of Nintendo’s main titles come together. Many consumers discover Nintendo games they never knew about through the Smash Bros. series, so if Smash Bros. is spread wide across our consumer base, it will, by extension, also enhance the appeal of our overall IP.”

On top of that, Furukawa also touched upon the business of Amiibo figures, which have sold over 50 million units since launch, and will once again have some strong business with Smash.

“Amiibo represented the first example of our use of our own IP, and Amiibo figure total sell-through has reached approximately 50 million units,” he explained. “All characters that appeared in the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS versions of Smash Bros. have been released as amiibo figures. On the same day that the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is released, we will also begin to sell three new amiibo of characters who are appearing in the game as fighters for the first time. In addition, we will sell accessories including a specially designed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to coincide with the release.”

We’ll have all the details from the Direct special as they happen!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch.