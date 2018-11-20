‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Getting Very Limited Complete Amiibo Collection In Japan

With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate now less than two weeks out from release, fans are seeking out all the Amiibos they can to save their progress and, well, create a darn good looking collection for their shelf. But there will be a few lucky Japanese gamers that can get their hands on a complete compilation of Amiibos very soon.

That’s right. A listing over at Amazon Japan suggests that Nintendo is releasing a very limited collection of all 63 Amiibo figurines in one convenient package. This includes the ones that have already been made available, as well as new additions such as Ridley and Piranha Plant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The bundle will be available starting November 26, also known as Cyber Monday. But you’re going to need to be mega quick, because apparently only 50 will be made available. Yep, 50. Once they’re gone, they’re gone. Or on eBay, maybe.

As you can see from the photo above, not every Smash character is included in the set, but there are still quite a few great Amiibos; and to have them all in one place would be rather convenient, to say the least.

In addition, the set will also come with a collector’s edition box, as you can see in the photo above. It’s pretty nice, featuring the Smash emblem and the game’s logo, along with what appears to be an art print featuring one of its iconic stages.

The listing is in Japanese, so we weren’t able to get the finer points, such as a price (more than likely around $200 or more), nor the time that it would be available on Cyber Monday. We’re not even sure if you’ll be able to buy it if you’re outside Japan either. But you’ll want to keep a close eye on this page and see when details emerge.

Nintendo of America hasn’t given any notice as to whether they’ll be selling such as set in the future, such as at their Nintendo Store locations or online. If they do, it’s likely to be snapped up quick. We’ll keep you informed if they make any announcements.

For the time being, you can still get the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle, which comes with a specially designed dock and JoyCon controllers and a digital copy of the game; as well as this Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch Pro controller. They’re a little easier to come by.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch.