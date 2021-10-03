Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Teases “Celebration of Gaming” During Final Reveal

On Tuesday October 5th, Nintendo will reveal the final fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch. The company is being understandably tight-lipped about which character will finish out the game’s roster, but director Masahiro Sakurai dropped an interesting hint in a new Tweet today. The director once again provided details about when the video will drop, while referring to it as “one last celebration of gaming.” Sakurai has often looked at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as his way of celebrating video games in general, as its roster reflects some of the biggest characters in the medium.

“The last DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be announced on October 5th ET/PT/CEST. I hope you all join me live for one last celebration of gaming. Make sure to mark the date in your calendars,” Sakurai wrote on Twitter.

Sakurai is not personally responsible for every decision regarding the game’s roster (Nintendo dictates quite a bit), but he does have one of the most important voices when it comes to these decisions. His word choice in the Tweet above makes it sound like this will be somebody big, and a major way to close out this chapter in the Super Smash Bros. series. It’s impossible to say for sure, but that wording probably points to a third-party character, as opposed to a Nintendo-owned fighter like Waluigi.

With just days to go until the big reveal, speculation might be higher than ever before. Master Chief, Sora, and Crash Bandicoot are easily the most heavily requested, and any of those faces would fit with the theme of “one last celebration of gaming.” All three characters are icons of the industry, but there are many other major faces that have not made it into the game. Nintendo listens closely to fans when it comes to Smash, and has made a good effort to include these characters when possible. Regardless of which fighter makes the cut, hopefully it’s a pick that fits well with the rest of the roster, and leaves as many fans satisfied as possible. Luckily, we don’t have much longer to wait to find out!

