Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter Reveal Confirmed for The Game Awards

Nintendo this morning confirmed that it would, in fact, reveal a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter tonight at The Game Awards. There had been rumors and talk of a reveal happening in the near future, and with The Game Awards being the last major gaming event for the year, it seemed the most likely suspect. As for what character might ultimately be revealed, it's anyone's guess at this point.

Popular suspects and fan requests include the likes of Kingdom Hearts protagonist Sora, Doom's Doom Slayer, Geno from Super Mario RPG, and even maybe a character from Epic Games' Fortnite like Jonesy. There are still several remaining slots open on the DLC roster, however, so there's really no telling exactly what Nintendo might show off tonight.

A new Super #SmashBrosUltimate fighter will be revealed tonight at #TheGameAwards! Tune in to the show, beginning at 4pm PT, to be ready for the reveal! pic.twitter.com/Lkw9fRrizl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 10, 2020

For his own part, host and producer Geoff Keighley isn't giving any further hints about who the new fighter might be, it seems:

The Game Awards is set to kick off later today at 7PM ET/4PM PT. There is expected to be several different announcements made during the event in addition to giving out awards for various categories. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular fighting video game right here.

