Smash Bros. Fans Have Renewed Doom Slayer Hope Thanks to the New Fallout Skin

Today, Masahiro Sakurai pulled back the curtain on the next DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Min Min from ARMS. Overall, fans seem to be pretty happy with the pick, but many are starting to speculate about the future of the game's DLC. In the past, fans have petitioned for Doom Slayer (also referred to as "Doomguy") from the DOOM franchise, but those hopes have been renewed thanks to the presence of a new Mii Fighter skin that was also revealed today, based on Vault Boy from the Fallout franchise. That skin is the first representation that a Bethesda franchise has gotten in the Super Smash Bros. series, and fans can't help but wonder if it might foreshadow something bigger!

