Smash Bros. Fans Have Renewed Doom Slayer Hope Thanks to the New Fallout Skin
Today, Masahiro Sakurai pulled back the curtain on the next DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Min Min from ARMS. Overall, fans seem to be pretty happy with the pick, but many are starting to speculate about the future of the game's DLC. In the past, fans have petitioned for Doom Slayer (also referred to as "Doomguy") from the DOOM franchise, but those hopes have been renewed thanks to the presence of a new Mii Fighter skin that was also revealed today, based on Vault Boy from the Fallout franchise. That skin is the first representation that a Bethesda franchise has gotten in the Super Smash Bros. series, and fans can't help but wonder if it might foreshadow something bigger!
Some fans are convinced.
100% they added vault boy to hit at a deal with Bethesda studios meaning doom guy in smash that would be so awesome— Big Saltine_67 (@Joe_Mama_HAHA) June 23, 2020
It's definitely an interesting inclusion.
I think people underestimate just how huge Vault Boy is. Because (to my knowledge) this is Bethesda's first appearance in Smash EVER. My boy Doomguy might just have a shot— Bloody Pikachu (@BloodyPikachu18) June 22, 2020
The character is an industry icon!
Does this mean we are getting closer to Doomguy becoming a playable Smash Character? pic.twitter.com/iSU74GNsx0— ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ˈ⃢ (@comicalseadoggo) June 22, 2020
An Elder Scrolls rep is possible, too.
Heavy emphasis on might pic.twitter.com/zC5HBl4Z2u— The Ultimate Mood (@TheCeoOfDoom) June 22, 2020
Doom Slayer feels more likely than ever before.
He's coming. https://t.co/N6UrTvNVVw pic.twitter.com/PY4g5pYb5O
To be fair, Smash already has plenty of violent characters!
So Vault Boy got announced as a Mii Outift... meaning Smash is open to Bethesda’s more violent games... please Mr. Sakurai give The Slayer a chance— Alex “Tuba Boy” Flores (@mrmcnuggies) June 22, 2020
There are five fighters yet to be revealed...
THIS MEANS SMASH X BETHESDA IS HAPPENING IM CALLING IT NOW DOOMGUY WILL BE IN THIS DLC PACK.— Flightless Nerd (@FlightlessNerd1) June 22, 2020
Of course, some think it might mean the opposite!
I'm just gonna say that Doom Slayer is out. Just seems like they'd show Vault Boy and Doom Slayer together. Showing him now? Yeah no Bethesda in Smash. Sorry bout that losers.— King of Bois '98 (@DaBlue5) June 23, 2020
