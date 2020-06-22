Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveals New Fallout, Splatoon, Tekken, and ARMS Mii Costumes

This morning, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai pulled back the curtain on Min Min, the latest playable fighter for the Nintendo Switch game. Before the event, Nintendo specifically stated that no additional information would be revealed regarding additional DLC fighters. While that proved to be true, Sakurai did reveal a number of other details about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, including a batch of new costumes for the game's Mii Fighters. On June 29th, players will be able to purchase Mii skins for Ninjara (ARMS), Callie and Marie (Splatoon), Heihachi (Tekken), and Vault Boy (Fallout). The skins will retail for $0.75 each.

Mii Fighter skins have given Nintendo a method of adding new characters to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, without creating entirely new fighters. While Ninjara, Callie, Marie, and Heihachi all look closer to Miis wearing costumes than actual new fighters, the Vault Boy skin is closer to the ones released based on Cuphead and Sans. Unfortunately, it seems that, unlike those other characters, Vault Boy will not receive an accompanying music track from the series.

Mii Fighters fall into three different categories: Brawlers, Gunners, and Swordfighters. The newest batch of skins is usable for the former two categories. Ninjara, Heihachi, and Callie are Brawler types, while Marie and Vault Boy are both Gunners. Interestingly enough, Marie's gun works identical to the ones used by the Inklings in the game, covering opposing players in ink. It's definitely a nice throwback to the character's Splatoon roots!

Become S.P.E.C.I.A.L with the Vault Boy Mii Fighter costume, available for purchase on 6/29! #SmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/x9AsCN7NCN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 22, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the addition of Vault Boy is already causing some speculation among fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The Fallout series is published by Bethesda, the team also responsible for the DOOM franchise, and some are hoping it might give new hope for Doomslayer to appear as a DLC fighter. Nintendo and Bethesda have been a bit closer during this console generation, and the developers of Animal Crossing: New Horizons have even acknowledged all of the fan art depicting Doomslayer and Isabelle as friends. Perhaps the two will get to make that friendship official in the future!

