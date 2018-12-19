‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Getting ‘Fire Emblem’ Spirit Board Event

Heads up, Fire Emblem fans. This week's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Spirit Board event is going to feel like Christmas to you. (Even though, well, it is Christmas, but maybe it'll be like double Christmas.)

Today, it was confirmed that a variety of characters from the hit role-playing series will be appearing in Smash's Spirit Board starting on December 20 at 10:00 PM PDT, running through December 23rd at around the same time. But that doesn't mean the fun will be limited to just three days, as Nintendo has confirmed this will be a two-part event.

The first part will focus on a few particular Spirits in the game, while the second will introduce several others. These characters include Azura, Caeda, Eliwood and Eirika for the first three-day period; and Alm, Celica, Draug, Leif, Linde, Merric, Minerva, Seliph, Wrys and others being on the second.

Here's the exact breakdown of specifics in regards to the Spirit Board Event, in case you're new to the game:

Spirits from the Fire Emblem series are going to set up camp on the Spirit Board!

Some of the spirits who appear in Part One of this event may not appear in Part Two, and vice versa. Defeat these spirits to receive more Spirit Points than normal.

In Part One of this event, Legend-class spirits Caeda and Azura, and Ace-class spirits Eliwood and Eirika will each appear for a fixed time. Part Two of this event is scheduled to take place next month.

As for the times that each character will be available through the Spirit Board, here's what the first part of the schedule looks like:

Azura (4:00am/4:00pm every day)

Caeda (10:00am/10:00pm every day)

Eirika (1:00am/1:00pm every day)

Eliwood (7:00am/7:00pm every day)

And here's a list of the random characters that will be available, with "increased appearances" so you have a better chance of snagging them.

Alm & Celica (Young)

Azura

Caeda

Deirdre

Draug

Eirika

Eliwood

Gharnef

Jagen

Julius

Karel

Leif

Lilina

Linde

Lyon

Medeus

Merric

Minerva

Navarre

Ninian

Nino

Nyna

Seliph

Sigured

Wrys

If you've been looking to collect more Spirits within the game and you're all about that Fire Emblem goodness, don't let these characters pass you by!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for Nintendo Switch, in both physical and digital form via the Nintendo eShop.

(Hat tip to Siliconera for the details!)